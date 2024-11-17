Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ambedkarite Leaders Slam Congress, Accuse Nana Patole Of Undermining Community's Interests

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Mumbai: Nana Patole, the state president of the Congress Party, is facing sharp criticism from Ambedkarite activists, who have accused him of undermining the community's interests. The controversy erupted after the allocation of the Bhandara Assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), sparked anger among activists who feel Congress has failed to support a candidate who aligns with Ambedkarite values.

About The Controversy

At a press conference in Bhandara, several key figures from the Ambedkarite movement, including Parmanand Meshram, Principal Puran Lonare, Advocate Nilesh Dahat, Pragya Nandeshwar, and Bhimrao Meshram, expressed their dissatisfaction with Patole’s leadership. They argued that his actions reflected a long-standing pattern of marginalizing the community within the party.

"Patole has consistently opposed Ambedkarite causes over the years. During the Khairlanji massacre, he undertook a padayatra from Khairna to Khairlanji, but his actions seemed to be more about distancing himself from the community rather than supporting it," said Parmanand Meshram.

The activists also criticized the Congress Party’s approach, claiming that while the party seeks the support of Ambedkarite voters, it fails to offer leadership opportunities to candidates who truly represent their ideological stance. "Congress assumes that the Ambedkarite community will always back them because of their commitment to the Constitution. But this blind loyalty is being challenged," Meshram added.

A Significant Voting Bloc

With over 90,000 SC voters in the Bhandara constituency, the community represents a significant voting bloc. However, activists argue that Congress has ignored this demographic by sidelining candidates who represent their values, opting instead to favor specific groups within the party. "This is caste-based politics at its core. Patole and the state leadership are prioritizing certain communities while neglecting others," one activist asserted.

The growing discontent has led Ambedkarite leaders to declare that their community will no longer be treated as a mere vote bank. "We will no longer accept being sidelined. Congress must recognize our contributions and our aspirations, or face the consequences in the upcoming elections," they warned, signaling a possible backlash against the party in Bhandara and beyond.

This latest controversy adds to Congress’s mounting challenges in Maharashtra, as the party grapples with disillusioned voter bases and internal rifts ahead of critical state elections.