Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash After Referring To Journalists As 'Slaves' At Amravati Rally

Amravati, Maharashtra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has ignited a firestorm of criticism after he referred to journalists as “slaves” during an election rally in Dhamangaon Railway, Amravati district. His controversial comments, targeting both the media and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have drawn sharp backlash from the media community.

Speaking to a crowd on Saturday, Gandhi criticized Modi's policies and also turned his attention to the role of journalists. He accused the media of being biased and controlled by their owners, claiming that they would not report the truth but instead promote the agenda of the ruling government.

"For over a year, I have been advocating for constitutional reforms, caste-based census, and breaking the 50% reservation ceiling. Despite raising these issues in Parliament, Modi claims I am against reservation. Either he has memory loss, or he chooses to ignore the facts. The media also refuses to show this reality because they are under their owners’ control,” Gandhi said.

However, it was his comments about journalists that quickly became the focal point of the rally. Gandhi explained the challenges faced by journalists, emphasizing the financial pressures they face to support their families.

“Journalists need salaries to educate their children and fill their stomachs. To ensure this, they are forced to obey their bosses. In a way, they are slaves. I like them, but their circumstances bind them. This is why I don’t have a fight with them,” he said. He further criticized the media for allegedly promoting Modi’s propaganda while ignoring the issues he raised.

Gandhi also mocked the media for its coverage of Modi’s image-building tactics, saying, “The media won’t show how Modi claims I oppose reservation. Instead, they will present a twisted version of the story. They also broadcast tales like Modi fighting a crocodile as a child, but when he visits the Ganga, it seems he forgets how to swim.”

The remark that journalists are “slaves” quickly stirred outrage within the media fraternity. Journalists across India condemned Gandhi’s words as dismissive and disrespectful. Many argued that such comments undermine the credibility and integrity of the media, especially at a time when press freedom and independence are hotly debated issues in India.

The controversy has added fuel to the ongoing election campaign, where Gandhi has been intensifying his attacks on Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While his remarks regarding media control and ownership touch on broader concerns about press independence, his choice of words has deeply polarized opinions. Some see it as a legitimate critique of the challenges faced by journalists in a highly politicized environment, while others view it as an unwarranted insult to a profession vital to democracy.