 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: After A Break, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Returns To Fray
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: After A Break, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Returns To Fray

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: After A Break, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Returns To Fray

Bawankule who had a humble beginning as an autorickshaw driver was noticed for his leadership qualities by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari almost two decades ago. For decades Kamptee was a Congress stronghold. But the scene changed in 2004 when the BJP gave a ticket to Bawankule for the first time to contest from there. Ever since the seat has been retained by the BJP.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Grand RoadShow (Nomination Rally) for BJP State President and Kamptee BJP Candidate Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @ Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday filed his nomination from Kamptee assembly constituency in Nagpur rural. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present on the occasion as Bawankule arrived riding atop a truck along with a large gathering of supporters at the Kamptee tehsil office.

Who Is Chandrashekhar Bawankule?

Bawankule who had a humble beginning as an autorickshaw driver was noticed for his leadership qualities by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari almost two decades ago. For decades Kamptee was a Congress stronghold. But the scene changed in 2004 when the BJP gave a ticket to Bawankule for the first time to contest from there. Ever since the seat has been retained by the BJP. Bawankule won it in 2004, 2009, and 2014. He was the energy minister in theFadnavis government.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Fields Narendra Mehta As Candidate From Mira Bhayandar;...
article-image

In the 2019 elections, the BJP sprung a surprise by denying him the ticket for a reason that was never disclosed or publicly discussed. He was replaced by little-known local leader Tekchand Sawarkar who managed to win the seat mostly because of Bawankule's influence. But soon after that shock treatment, Bawankule was rehabilitated when the party made him state unit president. Later he was also nominated for an MLC post in 2022. This time the BJP again nominated Bawankule from the assembly seat, though he has almost four years left in his MLC tenure. This is because he wields good influence in the Teli community across Vidarbha and can swing the community votes in BJP's favour.

FPJ Shorts
'Will Be Moved To Low Quality': Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri Issues Clarification On Resolution Of Reels & Videos
'Will Be Moved To Low Quality': Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri Issues Clarification On Resolution Of Reels & Videos
Canada Admits To Leaking Details Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Case To Washington Post
Canada Admits To Leaking Details Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Case To Washington Post
Google's QR Code-Themed Diwali Rangoli Goes Viral; Netizens Take Inspiration To Collect 'Shagun' Money From Guests This Festival Season
Google's QR Code-Themed Diwali Rangoli Goes Viral; Netizens Take Inspiration To Collect 'Shagun' Money From Guests This Festival Season
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall Un Noida’s Sector 74; Visuals Surface
Uttar Pradesh: One Dead In Fire At Under-Construction Banquet Hall Un Noida’s Sector 74; Visuals Surface

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: After A Break, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: After A Break, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule...

Muslim Woman Asked To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' For Free Food Outside Mumbai's Tata Hospital; Viral Video...

Muslim Woman Asked To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' For Free Food Outside Mumbai's Tata Hospital; Viral Video...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Dream City; Check Out AQI, Rain Alerts & More

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP...