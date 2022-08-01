Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan to join BJP? Here's what former CM has to say | PTI

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan has refuted the reports of him joining the BJP today.

Ashok Chavan was Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government which collapsed after the resignation of CM Uddhav Thackeray followed by the rebellion by Sena MLAs.

Yesterday, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, who was accompanied by the Congress MLA and former minister Aslam Shaikh, met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence Sagar on Sunday evening.

Both later left in the same car though declined to comment on their meeting with Fadnavis.

The state Congress party also did not react to Shaikh’s meeting.