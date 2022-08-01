e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan to join BJP? Here's what former CM has to say

Ashok Chavan was Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government which collapsed after the resignation of CM Uddhav Thackeray followed by the rebellion by Sena MLAs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan to join BJP? Here's what former CM has to say | PTI

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan has refuted the reports of him joining the BJP today.

Ashok Chavan was Cabinet Minister in the Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government which collapsed after the resignation of CM Uddhav Thackeray followed by the rebellion by Sena MLAs.

Yesterday, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, who was accompanied by the Congress MLA and former minister Aslam Shaikh, met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence Sagar on Sunday evening.

Both later left in the same car though declined to comment on their meeting with Fadnavis.

The state Congress party also did not react to Shaikh’s meeting.

Read Also
Watch Video: Mumbai Police's 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble sets vacation mood right with Ranbir Kapoor's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Ashok Chavan to join BJP? Here's what former CM has to say

RECENT STORIES

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

Sanjay Raut received 1.06 Cr from crime proceeds: ED

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

5G services in India to be launched by October, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis meet Mohan Bhagwat at RSS office

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Mumbai updates: Special court remands Sena MP Sanjay Raut to custody until August 4

Maharashtra tops with GST collection of Rs 22,129 cr in July, Rs 212 cr less compared to June

Maharashtra tops with GST collection of Rs 22,129 cr in July, Rs 212 cr less compared to June