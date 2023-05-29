Maharashtra: Annual 61-day fishing ban to come into force from June 1

Mira-Bhayandar: As part of the annual monsoon practice, the 61-day marine fishing ban will come into effect along the coastal region in Maharashtra from June 1 and remain in force till July 31.

During this period, mechanised and traditional boats fitted with inboard or outboard engines will be banned from carrying out fishing activities all over the state.

A notification framing rules and guidelines to be observed during the fishing ban period has been issued by the Department of Fisheries under the provisions of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981.

Fishermen seek four extra days to complete logistic works

Although the fishing community has been religiously obeying the restrictions, they have sought four extra days as a breathing period to complete the logistic works including unloading of fishing vessels which start arriving at the shores on or before May 31 in compliance of the ban.

The extra days have also been sought for the proper distribution of the final catch to respective markets. In a letter to fisheries commissioner, Dr Atul Patne, members of the state level fisherman association, Akhil Maharashtra Machhimaar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) has sought the extra days for a smooth transition into the ban period.

“We realise how important the ban is for increasing the marine livestock, but the notification warns of action even on unloading the catch from boats. A number of boats start arriving at the shores on or before May 31. With the absence of needed infrastructure like proper jetties and refrigeration facilities, the final catch ends up in fetching losses with the looming threat of penal action," said former municipal corporator and fishing community leader, Bernard D’mello.

Preserving marine resources

The objective of the ban on deep-sea fishing is to regulate fishing practices and preserve marine resources during the monsoon which is the breeding period of important fish species. The quaint fishing villages including Uttan, Pali, Dongri, Bhatte Bunder and Chowk are home to more than 750 fishing boats in the region.

Read Also 5 Palghar fishermen return home after being in Pakistan jail for 3 years