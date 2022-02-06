Maharashtra: Anna Hazare writes 'reminder' letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, says he will sit on fast against wine policy

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday wrote a "reminder" letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying he will launch an indefinite hunger strike against the state government's decision to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops.

Hazare stated that he had sent the first letter to the CM opposing the wine policy on February 3 but received no response.

"I am sending a reminder letter as no response was received from the state government. The state government recently decided to allow the sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops. The decision is unfortunate for the state and it will be dangerous for the coming generations.

"To oppose this decision, I decided to go on indefinite hunger strike. I had sent a letter regarding the same to CM and Deputy CM (Ajit Pawar), but no response has been received," Hazare claimed.

The social activist also said that agitation will be launched in Maharashtra simultaneously against the wine sale decision.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:17 AM IST