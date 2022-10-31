Maharashtra: After intervention by CM Shinde and DCM Fadnavis, a ceasefire between independents Ravi Rana and Bachchu Kadu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and DyCM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: The Shinde Fadnavis government on Monday received a major relief after a cease fire between two warring independents Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana following their separate meetings with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Rana retracted his allegation that Bachchu Kadu accepted a bribe to switch over to the Shiv Sena camp led by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Rana, who also tendered an apology, however, asked Bachchu Kadu to withdraw objectionable words used against him.

Kadu had asked Rana to produce evidence that he had accepted a bribe and declared that he would make a major announcement on November 1. In a strong signal to the CM and the DCM, he had also threatened to take an extreme step if Rana does not withdraw his allegations.

Fadnavis made a major disclosure today that, "Bachchu Kadu had gone to Guwahati on my phone call. I had called him and told him that we want to form the government and need your support. Therefore, it is wrong to say that Bachchu Kadu had made any deal. I don't know about others. However, it is wrong to make such accusations against Bachchu Kadu. As far as I know people who went to Guwahati because of their trust on Eknath Shinde.’’

He admitted that the allegations made by Rana against Bachchu Kadu were wrong.

Fadnavis said that both Rana and Bachchu Kadu have admitted that they made their statements in anger, but have now agreed to work towards development.

‘’Both have also agreed that they will not do anything that will cause problems to the government. Mr Rana has apologised and the issue is over,’’ he noted.

However, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray demanded that the inquiry should be held about the allegations of bribery made against Bachchu Kadu by Ravi Rana.

‘’Although Bachchu Kadu and Ravi Rana have retracted their allegations, they are very serious. Bachchu Kadu himself has said that people say that 'Khokewala ala' (one who has accepted money boxes) while attending marriages. Therefore, this matter is serious and should be investigated", he said.