Maharashtra: ADGP To Probe Maratha Quota Violence In Jalna, Orders CM Shinde

An inquiry team, led by Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Sanjay Saxena, has been formed to investigate the recent incident in Jalna. This incident involved numerous protestors and policemen sustaining injuries during a protest organized by a Maratha organization advocating for reservations.

In response to the widespread protests throughout the state, the state authorities had already taken action by transferring the Superintendent of Police and other officers on the preceding Sunday. The incident in Jalna, marked by a lathi charge on protestors demanding Maratha Reservation, has spurred heightened political debate and scrutiny.

The inquiry team is committed to thoroughly scrutinizing every facet of this incident, with a focus on determining the reasons behind the lathi charge and the factors that contributed to the protestors' growing aggression.

Comprehensive evaluation of the situation to be conducted

The police are keen to assess the circumstances at the location where the Maratha reservation movement was taking place. A comprehensive evaluation of the situation will be conducted through on-site visits, and statements from individuals involved will also be recorded.

Eknath Shinde has stated that ADG Sanjay Saxena will lead the investigation into the lathi charge incident, and if deemed necessary, a judicial inquiry will be initiated to examine the entire sequence of events.

in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna, on Friday, the police resorted to lathi charges and deployed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob. This mob had allegedly obstructed the transportation of an individual, who was on a hunger strike as part of the reservation movement, to the hospital. The ensuing violence resulted in numerous casualties, with approximately 40 policemen and numerous civilians sustaining injuries. Additionally, more than 15 government buses were set ablaze during the unrest, leading to the registration of cases against approximately 360 individuals in connection with the violence.

