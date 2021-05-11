Maharashtra: 71,966 patients discharged in a day; 40,956 new COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths

Maharashtra recorded 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 5,58,996. Besides, 793 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 77,191.

71,966 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 45,41,391. The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.67%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%

Currently, 35,91,783 people are in home quarantine and 29,955 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 5024 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6482 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11,191 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 3643 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1930, Latur circle 2872, Akola circle 4376, and Nagpur circle recorded 5438 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope today informed that the decision on extending lockdown in the state will be taken in CM Uddhav Thackeray's review meeting slated to be held tomorrow. He informed that the decision on extending the lockdown beyond May 15 up to May 31 will be notified after the meeting.

Besides, Tope said that the state government is considering holding off the COVID vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to shortage of vaccine doses. The vaccine doses currently available with the state will instead be used to vaccinate people of 45 years and above as administering the second jab of these people is a priority, he said.