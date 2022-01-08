Maharashtra: 68 employees working in CBI's Bandra office tests positive for COVID-19

68 employees working in CBI's Bandra office have tested positive for COVID-19, as per Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Mumbai reported 20,318 new COVID-19 cases today.

Maharashtra has reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases today, while Omicron tally rose by 133.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:33 PM IST