e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Assembly Elections 2022: UP will go to polls in 7 phases, 10th Feb to 7th MarPunjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th FebManipur on 27th Feb and 3 MarCounting and results on 10th Mar
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Maharashtra: 68 employees working in CBI's Bandra office tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai reported 20,318 new COVID-19 cases today.
FPJ Web Desk
CBI | Photo: Representative Image

CBI | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

68 employees working in CBI's Bandra office have tested positive for COVID-19, as per Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Mumbai reported 20,318 new COVID-19 cases today.

Maharashtra has reported 41,434 new COVID-19 cases today, while Omicron tally rose by 133.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's... Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
Advertisement