Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's allowed, what's not

Maharashtra govt has issued new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge.

Here's what's allowed, what's not

No movement in a group of 5 or more from 5 am to 11 pm

No movement between 11 pm to 5 am, unless for essential work

Read the detailed guidelines here:

BREAKING Maharashtra govt issued new order with additional curbs in the wake of rising #COVID19 & #OmicronVariant cases . @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/GQQrMtoDuI

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)