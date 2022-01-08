e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Assembly Elections 2022: UP will go to polls in 7 phases, 10th Feb to 7th MarPunjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on 14th FebManipur on 27th Feb and 3 MarCounting and results on 10th Mar
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's allowed, what's not

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's allowed, what's not | Unsplash

Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's allowed, what's not | Unsplash

Advertisement

Maharashtra govt has issued new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge.

Here's what's allowed, what's not

  • No movement between 11 pm to 5 am, unless for essential work

  • No movement in a group of 5 or more from 5 am to 11 pm

  • Spas, gyms, swimming pools to shut down

  • Haircutting salons to operate at 50% capacity

  • Restaurants, malls to shut down at 10 pm

  • No visitors in govt offices

Read the detailed guidelines here:

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
Advertisement