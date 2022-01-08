Maharashtra govt issues new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge - What's allowed, what's not

Maharashtra govt has issued new order with additional curbs in wake of COVID-19 & Omicron surge.
Here's what's allowed, what's not
No movement between 11 pm to 5 am, unless for essential work
No movement in a group of 5 or more from 5 am to 11 pm
Spas, gyms, swimming pools to shut down
Haircutting salons to operate at 50% capacity
Restaurants, malls to shut down at 10 pm
No visitors in govt offices
Read the detailed guidelines here:
BREAKING Maharashtra govt issued new order with additional curbs in the wake of rising #COVID19 & #OmicronVariant cases— Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 8, 2022
.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/GQQrMtoDuI
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)