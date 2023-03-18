Maharashtra: 58-year-old from Nashik participating in farmers' foot march dies | PTI

A 58-year-old farmer and tribal participant in the long march from Nashik district in North Maharashtra to Mumbai has died, an official said on Saturday.

Pundalik Ambo Jadhav, a Nashik resident from a village near Dindori, was taken to a hospital in Shahpur on Friday afternoon after complaining of discomfort. According to the official, Jadhav returned to the protesters' camp after feeling better.

Jadhav vomited after dinner at 8 pm on Friday and began feeling queasy again. He was carried to the Shahapur hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, stated the officer.

A report of accidental death has been lodged at Vasind police station, according to the station house officer, and Jadhav's body has been taken for a postmortem.

CM Shinde appeals to farmers to end their long march

On Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the state Legislature that he had met with a farmers' delegation to discuss 14 issues, including forest rights, encroachment on forest land, and the transfer of land belonging to temple trusts and grazing grounds to cultivators for farming.

Shinde, in an appeal to farmers to end their long march, stated that the decisions made will be implemented immediately.

Onion growers who have suffered losses due to poor commodity prices and crop damage caused by unseasonal rains will receive Rs 350 per quintal in cash help, he said.

The 200km foot march by thousands of farmers and tribals began from Dindori on Sunday last in support of their demands. It has reached Thane district's Vasind town, around 80km from Mumbai. Their demands include Rs 600 per quintal relief to onion farmers, 12-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers and waiver of farm loans