BMC Elections 2026: Ink Issue Sparks Political Storm Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: As voting for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and 29 other civic bodies across Maharashtra took place on Thursday, a controversy over indelible ink triggered a major political row, drawing sharp reactions from the Thackeray brothers, the BJP leadership and the State Election Commission.With Mumbai being India’s financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections carry immense political significance, as control over the civic body is seen as a symbol of political dominance in the state. Against this backdrop, allegations that ink applied on voters’ fingers after voting was being wiped off created a flutter across the city and beyond.

Several voters who cast their ballots on Thursday morning claimed that the ink on their fingers faded or could be wiped off easily. These complaints quickly went viral on social media, leading to allegations of possible attempts at facilitating bogus voting. The issue was taken up aggressively by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, who accused the government and the Election Commission of undermining democracy.

Uddhav Thackeray, addressing a press conference, launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission and the ruling establishment. He alleged that what was being wiped out was not ink, but democracy itself. Accusing the BJP-led government of misusing power, he claimed that confusion at polling booths, missing polling stations, duplicate voter entries and the ink issue were all part of a larger conspiracy to influence election outcomes. Thackeray demanded immediate suspension and action against the Election Commissioner, accusing the Commission of acting in favour of the ruling party. He also appealed to voters to remain alert and not hand over power to “corrupt and criminal elements.”

Raj Thackeray also criticised the use of marker pens instead of traditional ink, claiming that the ink vanished after applying sanitizer. “This is not a healthy sign for democracy,” he said, urging citizens to stay vigilant and warning that there must be limits to the misuse of power.

Facing mounting criticism, the State Election Commission was compelled to address the media. The Commission categorically stated that attempting to wipe off the ink to create confusion among voters amounts to a serious offence. It clarified that if any person is found trying to vote again after removing the ink, strict legal action will be initiated. The Commission also appealed to voters not to indulge in such acts.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted strongly to the allegations, stating that it was irresponsible to cast aspersions on the Election Commission. “Raising doubts about constitutional institutions is not appropriate,” he said, adding that marker pens had been used earlier as well. He even challenged critics by saying the ink on his own finger could not be wiped off. However, he suggested that if doubts persist, the Election Commission could consider alternative options in the future.

The controversy also drew reactions from senior BJP leaders. Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar demanded strict action against anyone attempting to wipe off ink after voting, stating that such acts were aimed at facilitating bogus voting and weakening the sanctity of the electoral process. He termed remarks against the Election Commission as irresponsible and said repeatedly creating suspicion around an autonomous constitutional body would not be tolerated.

Responding to the allegations, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare clarified that the use of marker ink for local body elections has been in place since 2011, following official orders issued in November that year. He explained that clear instructions exist on how the ink should be applied—on the nail and the skin above it, rubbed three to four times to ensure visibility. The marker ink, supplied by the Kores company, has a verified chemical composition and takes time to dry, he said, adding that it should not be wiped immediately.

Waghmare also dismissed viral videos claiming the ink could be erased, stating that action would be taken against misleading content on social media. He said the Commission had conducted its own tests by applying the ink on officials’ fingers, and it did not come off. The Election Commission, he stressed, does not side with any political party and unfairly becomes a target for every allegation. He added that voters also have a responsibility to verify their names in the electoral rolls in advance. According to the Commission, only one formal complaint has been received so far, and action has already been taken.

Clarifying opposition claims about the PADU machine, the Election Commission stated that the device has been in use since 2004 and is not new. It is deployed only in exceptional circumstances, such as when the EVM display fails, and has been used in less than 0.5 per cent of cases so far.

