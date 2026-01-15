 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Civic Body Deploys 1,674 Medical Teams To Ensure Voter Safety Across 227 Wards
To ensure voter and staff safety during the Mumbai civic elections, the BMC deployed 1,674 medical teams across 227 wards. Over 3,300 healthcare workers and 80 ambulances were on standby, with polling conducted smoothly and no major health incidents reported.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:41 PM IST
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 see the civic body deploy 1,674 medical teams across 227 wards to ensure voter safety during polling | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 15: To ensure the safety and well-being of voters and election staff during the polling process, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed 1,674 medical teams across Mumbai for the civic election held across 227 wards on Thursday. Polling was conducted smoothly, with no major health-related incidents reported.

Healthcare support at polling centres

According to the BMC’s Public Health Department, the medical teams—comprising doctors, nurses and healthcare workers—were stationed at polling centres across the municipal limits to provide on-the-spot primary medical care to voters, senior citizens, first-time voters and personnel on election duty.

Ambulances on standby

In total, over 3,300 medical officers and staff were deployed for election duty. To ensure swift hospital transfers in case of emergencies, 80 ambulances were kept on standby across the city. All medical teams were equipped with essential medicines, injections and emergency medical supplies.

Hospitals, clinics kept alert

In addition, Hinduhṛdayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinics operated from 7 am to 6 pm, while civic hospitals and private healthcare facilities were instructed to remain alert throughout the polling period.

Officials cite effective planning

BMC officials said the multi-level planning and preparedness ensured immediate medical assistance to anyone in need during the democratic exercise.

The arrangements were made under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioners (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi and (Western Suburbs), and under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade, officials added.

