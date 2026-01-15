 Thane Civic Elections 2026: 99-Year-Old Former Teacher Leela Kshrotri Casts Vote, Inspires Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Civic Elections 2026: 99-Year-Old Former Teacher Leela Kshrotri Casts Vote, Inspires Citizens

Thane Civic Elections 2026: 99-Year-Old Former Teacher Leela Kshrotri Casts Vote, Inspires Citizens

Leela Kshrotri, a 99-year-old former teacher from Thane, cast her vote during the civic elections, inspiring many with her enthusiasm for democracy. A Thane Gaurav Puraskar awardee, she continues to teach children and urged citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Ninety-nine-year-old former teacher Leela Kshrotri casts her vote during the Thane civic elections, inspiring citizens with her commitment to democracy | File Photo

Thane, Jan 15: Mrs Leela Kshrotri, aged 99, a former teacher of Shiv Samarth Vidyalaya, residing at Parmar House in Thane’s Tembhi Naka, cast her vote today. She is the great-aunt of film actor Pushkar Kshrotri.

Helped to polling station

A former student of the school, Dilip Phatakji, took her in his auto-rickshaw to the nearby B.J. High School polling station.

Special arrangements at booth

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai, Are You Ready For The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival? Asia's Largest Multi-Cultural Fest Begins This Month; Check Out Theme, Date, Highlights
Mumbai, Are You Ready For The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival? Asia's Largest Multi-Cultural Fest Begins This Month; Check Out Theme, Date, Highlights
PM Modi’s Return To Singur Marks Closure Of Nano Chapter: West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul
PM Modi’s Return To Singur Marks Closure Of Nano Chapter: West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul
Mumbai News: NCLT Holds Suspended Directors Of Hotel Horizon Guilty Of Civil Contempt, Orders One-Week Jail Term
Mumbai News: NCLT Holds Suspended Directors Of Hotel Horizon Guilty Of Civil Contempt, Orders One-Week Jail Term
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Health Tests To Do Before Participating In The Mega Event
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Health Tests To Do Before Participating In The Mega Event

At the polling station, as it was too high for her to vote comfortably, the helpers at the centre placed three chairs one on top of the other, made her sit on them, and then she cast her vote.

Inspiration to many

Despite being 99 years old, her enthusiasm raised many eyebrows. She has been voting regularly for many years and, even at this age, she is taking children’s classes. On the birthdays of hundreds of former school students, she unfailingly makes the first phone call in the morning. Students are amazed by her sharp memory.

After voting, she said that everyone should vote and exercise their democratic right.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Separate Booths For Purdanasheen Women, 11 Sakhi And 10 Adarsh Stations Set...
article-image

Honoured by civic body

The Thane Municipal Corporation has honoured her with the Thane Gaurav Puraskar (Thane Pride Award). As she will be entering her hundredth year on April 3, 2027, the students have decided to celebrate her birthday on a grand scale.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: NCLT Holds Suspended Directors Of Hotel Horizon Guilty Of Civil Contempt, Orders...
Mumbai News: NCLT Holds Suspended Directors Of Hotel Horizon Guilty Of Civil Contempt, Orders...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Special Facilities For Persons With Disabilities And...
Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Special Facilities For Persons With Disabilities And...
Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 45.69 Per Cent By 3:30...
Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Rises To 45.69 Per Cent By 3:30...
Thane Civic Elections 2026: 99-Year-Old Former Teacher Leela Kshrotri Casts Vote, Inspires Citizens
Thane Civic Elections 2026: 99-Year-Old Former Teacher Leela Kshrotri Casts Vote, Inspires Citizens
Enforcement Directorate Attaches ₹35.22 Crore Assets In Suumaya Group Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate Attaches ₹35.22 Crore Assets In Suumaya Group Money Laundering Case