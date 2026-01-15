Thane Civic Elections 2026: 99-Year-Old Former Teacher Leela Kshrotri Casts Vote, Inspires Citizens

Ninety-nine-year-old former teacher Leela Kshrotri casts her vote during the Thane civic elections, inspiring citizens with her commitment to democracy | File Photo

Thane, Jan 15: Mrs Leela Kshrotri, aged 99, a former teacher of Shiv Samarth Vidyalaya, residing at Parmar House in Thane’s Tembhi Naka, cast her vote today. She is the great-aunt of film actor Pushkar Kshrotri.

Helped to polling station

A former student of the school, Dilip Phatakji, took her in his auto-rickshaw to the nearby B.J. High School polling station.

Special arrangements at booth

At the polling station, as it was too high for her to vote comfortably, the helpers at the centre placed three chairs one on top of the other, made her sit on them, and then she cast her vote.

Inspiration to many

Despite being 99 years old, her enthusiasm raised many eyebrows. She has been voting regularly for many years and, even at this age, she is taking children’s classes. On the birthdays of hundreds of former school students, she unfailingly makes the first phone call in the morning. Students are amazed by her sharp memory.

After voting, she said that everyone should vote and exercise their democratic right.

Also Watch:

Honoured by civic body

The Thane Municipal Corporation has honoured her with the Thane Gaurav Puraskar (Thane Pride Award). As she will be entering her hundredth year on April 3, 2027, the students have decided to celebrate her birthday on a grand scale.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/