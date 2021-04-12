Maharashtra: 5,300 new beds, 3 facilities to be added amid alarming surge in COVID-19 cases

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government has on Monday issued a list of guidelines to be followed during the Gudi Padwa celebrations this year. As per the guidelines, a gathering of more than five people is prohibited in public places from 7 am to 8 pm across the state. Processions, bike rallies, etc. have also been banned.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's decision on lockdown. The Free Press Journal has learnt that a 15-day lockdown is likely to be imposed from midnight of April 14 till April 30. However, public transport, especially buses, trains and planes will not be suspended; nonetheless, people will be discouraged from undertaking unnecessary travel and prodded to work from home.

The government proposes to use the lockdown to focus on increasing bed capacity, ramping up the number of testing laboratories, procurement of more oxygen from within and outside the state and streamlining the supply of Remdesivir, ventilators and medical equipment. More importantly, the government will further increase the pace of vaccination, so that 6 to 7 lakh people can be inoculated every day.