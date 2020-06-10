Maharashtra: 50-bed COVID-19 facility for cops set up in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-bed COVID-19 care centre for police personnel at the Navi Mumbai police headquarters in Kalamboli.

Speaking to reporters, the minister condoled the deaths of 35 police personnel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want police personnel who put their lives at risk to have the best care if they get infected by coronavirus," Deshmukh said.

All police commissioners and superintendents have been instructed to start such facilities, he said.

"Although nearly 3,500 personnel have contracted the deadly infection in the state, the police don't hesitate in discharging their duties at quarantine centres, isolation wards or any other highly contagious areas," he said.

Senior officials including Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar were present for the inauguration of the 50-bed facility.

"All police personnel need is a pat on their backs and a signal that their interests and welfare will be taken care of," the minister said.