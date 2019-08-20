Maharashtra: 5 dead in separate Amravati mishaps

Nagpur: Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed in two separate accidents in Amravati district, police said on Monday.

While four persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck at Talegaon Dashasar village on Sunday noon, a 33-year-old man riding a two-wheeler lost his life after he rammed into a truck on Ghuikhed highway road on the same night.

Those killed in the car-truck collision are identified as Anil Chendkapure (32), his wife Pragya (30), their son Kabir (4), and his (Anil’s) mother Leelabai Chendkapure (69) — all residents of Nagpur, said police sub-inspector Yogeshkumar Shirsat.

While Anil, who was driving the car, and Kabir died on the spot, Pragya succumbed to her injuries at hospital in Pulgaon and Leelabaiin Sewagram.