Maharashtra: 42-Year-Old Hardcore Maoist Woman Surrenders In Gadchiroli, Receives ₹4.5 Lakh Rehabilitation Reward

42-year-old hardcore Maoist Laxmi Bande Majji surrenders in Gadchiroli, receives ₹4.5 lakh rehabilitation reward | File Photo

Mumbai: Disillusioned by the hollow claims of Maoism and frustrated by their mindless violence against civilians, a large number of members of the banned CPI (Maoist) are attracted to the Surrender cum Rehabilitation Policy implemented by the Government of Maharashtra since 2005.

Thanks to the effective implementation of this Policy, a total of 678 active Maoists till date have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police. Today i.e. on 09/11/2024 hardcore Maoist viz. Laxmi Bande Majji, Age-42 years, R/o Kugler Tah. & Post Bedre, Bhairamgadh Dist. Bijapur (CG) has surrendered before Gadchiroli Police and CRPF.

Information about Surrendered Maoist:

1. Name: Laxmi Bande Majji

 Tenure in Maoist Organization:

• When she was young, during the Maoists' meetings in the village, providing food to them along with the villagers.

• Since 2017, recruited as a member of CNM (Chetna Natya Manch) in Bhamragad and Indravati Area Committee and actively serving till date.

• While in the Dalam, she provided food to the Maoists and provided logistical assistance to them.

 Offence against her:

• Details of involvement in violent incidents is being verified.

 Reasons for her surrender :

• Married Party members could not live an independent married life.

• Senior Maoist cadres don’t pay attention to medical problems of party members.

• Women are badly discriminated against by senior Maoists.

• Senior Maoists instructed us to collect money for the movement/people, but they actually used that money for themselves, never for people's development.

• Senior Maoists exploited the poor tribal youths only for their benefit.

• Fellow tribals were killed based solely on suspicion of being police informers.

• During encounters, male Maoists ran away leaving woman Maoists to fend for themselves and often got killed.

 Reward on her arrest / encounter:

• Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs. 02 lakhs on Laxmi Bande Majji.

 Reward on surrender:

• After surrender, Laxmi Bande Majji will receive Rs. 4.5 Lakhs as reward declared by the Central Government & Maharashtra Government for rehabilitation.

Due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by Gadchiroli Police and the golden opportunity provided by the Government of Maharashtra for Maoists to surrender and lead a respectful life, 30 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police from the year 2022 till date.

This action was carried out under the guidance of Shri. Sandip Patil, Special Inspector General of Police (ANO) Nagpur, Shri. Ankit Goyal, DIG, Gadchiroli Range, Shri. Ajay Kumar Sharma, DIG (Ops.) CRPF, Shri. Neelotpal, SP Gadchiroli., Shri. Dao Enjirkan Kindo, Commdt. 37 Bn. CRPF. Shri Neelotpal, SP, Gadchiroli has assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to those willing to surrender and join the mainstream society, embracing the ways of democracy.

Furthermore, he appealed to active Maoists to renounce the path of violence and adopt the path of peace and join the mainstream of development.