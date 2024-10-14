Maharashtra: Maoist Couple With ₹10 Lakh Bounty Surrender To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Exploitation And Discrimination By Senior Cadres

Maoist couple with a ₹10 lakh bounty surrenders to Gadchiroli Police, citing exploitation and discrimination by senior cadres | File Photo

Mumbai: A Maoist couple carrying a total bounty of Rs 10 lakh have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police & CRPF, officials said on Monday. The arrested couple has told the police that some of the major reasons for their surrender was that married party members could not live an independent married life and senior Maoists instructed them to collect money for the movement, but they actually used that money for themselves and not for people's development.

The arrested maoists have been identified as Sukma (Chhattisgarh) resident Varun Raja Muchaki @ Unga @ Maniram @ Rengu and his wife Roshani Vijya Wachami, resident of Bhamragad, Gadchiroli.

Muchaki was recruited in the Konta area in 2015. From 2015 to 2020 he worked as bodyguard of Dandkaranya Special Zonal Committee Member Giridhar. He was later transferred to Bhamragad Local Organisational Squad (LOS) in 2020 where worked as a Deputy Commander until 2022. From 2022, he worked as Dalam Commander in Bhamragad LOS. A total of 15 crimes have been registered against him, out of which 10 are cases of encounters. Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs 08 lakh on Muchaki.

Muchaki's wife Roshani was recruited in Rahi LOS in 2015 and has been working with the maoist group till date. A total of 23 crimes have been registered against her, including 13 cases of encounters. Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs 02 lakh on Roshani.

"As per the couple, senior maoists use the poor tribal youths for their own benefit and senior cadres force to kill innocent tribal’s only on suspicion of being police informers. As per them, women are badly discriminated against by senior Maoists. During encounters, male Maoists ran away leaving women Maoists to fend for themselves and often got killed. Also senior Maoist cadres don’t pay attention to medical problems of party members," said a Gadchiroli police officer.