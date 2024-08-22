 Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist Woman With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Discrimination And Exploitation
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Maoist Woman With ₹6 Lakh Reward Surrenders To Gadchiroli Police, Cites Discrimination And Exploitation

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Mumbai: A 40-year-old Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on Wednesday surrendered before the Gadchiroli police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The woman was found to be involved in seven encounter cases with the security forces and police in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, three murders and one case of arson. Sangita Pusu Podadi alias Soni alias Sarita alias Kavita hails from Bhamragad in Gadchiroli.

According to the police, Kavita surrendered because senior Maoist cadres don’t pay attention to medical problems of party members. As per Kavita, women are badly discriminated against by Maoists. Senior Maoists instructed the cadres to collect money for the movement / people, but they used that money for themselves.

“As per Kavita, senior Maoists exploited the poor tribal youths only for their benefit. Married party members could not live an independent married life. Fellow tribals were killed based solely on suspicion of being police informers. During encounters, male Maoists ran away leaving women Maoists to fend for themselves. After surrender, Kavita will receive Rs4.5 lakh as reward declared by the central and Maharashtra government for rehabilitation,” said a police officer.

