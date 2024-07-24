Maharashtra: Hardcore Maoist Surrenders In Gadchiroli, Joins 22 Others In Renouncing Insurgency |

One hardcore maoist has surrendered before Gadchiroli Police & CRPF, officials said on Wednesday. He carried a total reward of Rs 2 lakhs. Due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations conducted by Gadchiroli Police and the golden opportunity provided by the Government of Maharashtra for Maoists to surrender and lead a respectful life, 22 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police from the year 2022 till date.

The surrendered maoist has been identified as 45-year-old Lachhu Kariya Tado, Party Member, Bhamragad Local Organisational Squad (LOS), a resident of Bhamragad, Gadchiroli.

According to the police, since 2012-13, Tado has been living in the village as Jan militia. His tasks included bringing rations to the Maoists, performing sentry duty, hiding the Maoists' weapons in secure locations, providing information to the Maoists through reconnaissance about police movements, distributing Maoist pamphlets to the public, and undertaking other subversive activities. He was recruited as member in Bhamragad LOS in 2023 and worked till today.

In 2022, the said maoist was directly involved in the arson of 19 vehicles on a road construction site in Irapnar village and in 2023, he was directly involved in planting IED in Nelgunda forest area.

Tado has told the police that as fellow members were arrested by police, family members and relatives persuaded him to surrender. As per Tado, senior maoists direct to collect money for the development, but they actually use that money for themselves. It is never used for people’s development.

"Married Party members could not live an independent married life. Senior Maoists use the poor tribal youths for their own benefit. Senior cadres force to kill innocent tribal’s only on suspicion of being police informer. The so called revolution has lost public support and base in Gadchiroli," he told the police.

After surrender, Lachhu Kariya Tado will receive Rs. 4.5 Lakhs as reward declared by the Central Government & Maharashtra Government for rehabilitation.