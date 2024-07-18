Maharashtra: 'Entire North Gadchiroli Cleared Of Maoist Formations,' Says police |

The Gadchiroli police on Thursday stated that following a fierce gun battle with maoists near Chhattisgarh border in which 12 maoists were killed, entire Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur Local Organisational Squad (LOS) of the naxals has been wiped off and entire North Gadchiroli has been cleared of Armed Maoist Formations. The police have seized eleven weapons including seven automatic weapons from the spot. Maharashtra Government had announced a total cash reward of Rs 86 lakhs cumulatively on the 12 killed maoists.



A credible information was received yesterday morning that some 12 to 15 members of Korchi-Tipagad & Chatgaon-Kasansur joint LOS are camping in forest area near Chhattisgarh Border in Wandoli village with an aim to carry out subversive activities in backdrop of upcoming Naxals Week (28th July – 03 August). Accordingly, seven units of anti -Maoist C-60 squad led by DySP (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje were immediately despatched for the area search. While the teams were doing area search operations, they were fired indiscriminately by the Maoists, which were retaliated strongly by the C- 60 teams. Eventually, the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure.

After the Exchange of Fire, searching of the area has led to recovery of seven male and five female Maoists dead bodies. The dead Maoists have been identified as Yogesh Davsingh Tulavi @ Narendra @ Niringsay, (36), Vishal Kulle Atram @ Laxman @ Saradu, Pramod Lalsay Kachlami @ Dalpat, Maharu Dhobi Gawade, Anil Devsay Darro @ Deva @ Devari, Vijju, Sarita Jara Parsa @ Meena @ Rame, Rajjo Mangalsingh Gawade @ Samita @ Sironti, Roja, Sagar, Chanda Podyam, Sita Hawke.

"Various crimes have been registered against deceased Maoists, including encounter, arson, murder etc. Along with this, 11 firearms including 07 automatic weapons – 03 AK47, 02 INSAS, 01 Carbine and 01 SLR, large number of Maoist literature, explosives, detonators, BGL’s and other belongings, have also been recovered from the firing spot. In this exchange of fire, PSI Satish Patil of C-60 and two C-60 personnel Head Constable Shankar Potavi, Police Constable Vivek Shingole sustained bullet injuries. They have been evacuated immediately during the middle of operation with help of Helicopter and admitted in hospital at Nagpur and are undergoing further treatment," said Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal