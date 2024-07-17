Maharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter Between Gadchiroli Police At Maharashtra's Border | File

An ops was launched today around 10 am from Gadchiroli in which 7 C60 parties led by Dy SP Ops have been sent near Chattisgarh Border in Wandoli Village as credible Intel was received of location of 12-15 Naxals camping near the village.

An heavy exchange of fire started in afternoon and continued intermittently till late evening for more than 6 hours. Area search has led to recovery of 12 Maoist dead bodies till now. 7 automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine, 1 SLR have been recovered till now.

DVCM Laxman Atram @ Vishal Atram, Incharge of Tipagad Dalam has been identified as one of the dead Maoists. Further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing.

One PSI of C60 and one jawan have suffered bullet injuries. They are out of danger, have been evacuated and have been shifted to Nagpur.

