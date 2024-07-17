 Maharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

Maharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

One PSI of C60 and one jawan have suffered bullet injuries

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter Between Gadchiroli Police At Maharashtra's Border | File

An ops was launched today around 10 am from Gadchiroli in which 7 C60 parties led by Dy SP Ops have been sent near Chattisgarh Border in Wandoli Village as credible Intel was received of location of 12-15 Naxals camping near the village.

An heavy exchange of fire started in afternoon and continued intermittently till late evening for more than 6 hours. Area search has led to recovery of 12 Maoist dead bodies till now. 7 automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine, 1 SLR have been recovered till now.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 2 Hardcore Women Maoists, Each With ₹16 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Gadchiroli, Citing...
article-image

DVCM Laxman Atram @ Vishal Atram, Incharge of Tipagad Dalam has been identified as one of the dead Maoists. Further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 2 Hardcore Women Maoists, Each With ₹16 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Gadchiroli, Citing...
article-image

One PSI of C60 and one jawan have suffered bullet injuries. They are out of danger, have been evacuated and have been shifted to Nagpur.

This is a breaking news further updates in the case follows.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Introduces Weekly Special Train Between Mumbai Central And Barauni To Ease Passenger...

Western Railway Introduces Weekly Special Train Between Mumbai Central And Barauni To Ease Passenger...

Mira-Bhayandar: Flyover Bridge Below Metro Viaduct In Mira Road Set To Open Soon For Double Decker...

Mira-Bhayandar: Flyover Bridge Below Metro Viaduct In Mira Road Set To Open Soon For Double Decker...

Maharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

Maharashtra: 12 Maoists Killed After Major Encounter With Police In Gadchiroli; Weapons Recovered

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Sharing Instagram ‘Friend’s’ Nude Videos

Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Sharing Instagram ‘Friend’s’ Nude Videos

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold & Electronic Items Worth ₹10 Crore; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold & Electronic Items Worth ₹10 Crore; Visuals Surface