Maharashtra: 2 Hardcore Women Maoists, Each With ₹16 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Gadchiroli, Citing Discrimination And Public Support Erosion

Mumbai: Two hardcore women maoists who carried a total reward of Rs 16 lakhs on themselves surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police, officials informed on Thursday.

On Thursday, two hardcore women maoists 28-year-old Etapalli resident Bali @ Rambatti @ Zarina Narote, Platoon Party Committee Member/Area Committee Member and 29-year-old Shashikala @ Chandrakala @ Sunanda @ Manisha Uike, also Platoon Party Committee Member/Area Committee Member resident of Dhanora have surrendered before Gadchiroli Police. Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on them.

A total of 21 crimes have been registered against Narote, including 10 encounters, 01 Arson, 01- Abduction and 09 other offences and A total of 08 crimes have been registered against Uike, including 06 encounters and 02 other offences.

According to the police, some of the main reasons for them to surrender was that the senior maoists instructed them to collect money for the movement/people, but they actually used that money for themselves, never for people's development.

"As per the surrendered maoists, women are badly discriminated against by senior maoists. Senior Maoists exploited the poor tribal youths only for their benefit. Married party members could not live an independent married life. Due to the aggressive anti-maoist operations of the Gadchiroli Police, moving in the forest had become dangerous," said a police officer.

The women further told the police that fellow tribals were killed based solely on suspicion of being police informers. "During encounters, male maoists ran away leaving woman maoists to fend for themselves and often got killed. Senior maoist cadres don’t pay attention to medical problems of party members and the so-called revolution has lost public support and base in Gadchiroli district," the surrendered women told the police.

"Due to the intensified anti-maoist operations conducted by Gadchiroli Police and the golden opportunity provided by the Government of Maharashtra for Maoists to surrender and lead a respectful life, 19 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli Police from the year 2022 till date," said Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal.