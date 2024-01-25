Maharashtra: 40 Cops To Get Medals For Meritorious Service

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Forty police officials from Maharashtra Police will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service, 18 will receive the Medal for Gallantry and four will receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

The officials who received the Medal for Meritorious Service included Satya Narayan Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (L&O) Mumbai, Sanjay Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, Dipak Nikam, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Radhika Phadke, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

List of officers to receive medals:

The officials who will receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service are Niket Kaushik, Additional Director General of Police, Dilip Sawant, Special Inspector General of Police and Madhukar Kad, Police Inspector. IPS Somay Vinayak Munde was one of the 18 officials who received the Medal for Gallantry.

Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Santosh Rastogi, who is currently posted as Inspector General with the NIA will also receive the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

IPS officer Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, who is currently posted with the Central Industrial Security Force on deputation as Deputy Inspector General will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service. IPS officers Sharada Pandurang Raut and Veeresh Prabhu Sanganakal, who are posted as Deputy Inspector Generals of Police on deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation too will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Six officials from the Maharashtra Fire Services including Deputy Chief Fire Officers Anil Vasant Parab and Harishchandra Raghu Shetty would receive the Medal for Meritorious Service. Seven officials from Maharashtra Home Guard and Civil Defence department, including Dr Rashmi Karandikar would receive the Medal for Meritorious Service. Nine officials from the Maharashtra Prisons department would receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

IPS Madhukar Pandey | FPJ

IPS officer bags medal

Madhukar Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV), has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Apart from holding several important positions in sensitive areas like ASP and SP of Naxal-hit areas like Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, Pandey has also served as DCP Thane and Nagpur city, additional CP-Mumbai city, commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police, joint CP of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai Traffic Police in his 28 year long illustrious career. Presently he is at the helm of the MBVV police after taking charge as commissioner in December, 2022. –SURESH GOLANI