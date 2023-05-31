Maharashtra: 4 social institutions to adopt 424 anganwadis, says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

The government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with four social organisations to adopt 424 anganwadis in Maharashtra, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Mangalprabhat Lodha said on Tuesday. He said the state has decided to felicitate two women from each of 27,897 village panchayats on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the hereditary queen of the Maratha Empire, today.

1,10,446 Anganwadis in Maharashtra

The state has 1,10,446 anganwadis. The government devised a policy last year under which corporates, non-governmental organisations, social organisations, trusts, corporate social responsibility institutions and individuals were allowed to adopt them. Under this policy, 156 social institutions have till now adopted 4,861 anganwadis.

Vipla Foundation, Gram Seva Pratishthan others adopt aganwadis

On Tuesday the Vipla foundation adopted 368 anganwadis from Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts, the Gram Seva Pratishthan adopted 30 anganwadis from Thane and Raigad districts, Sparch Charitable Trust adopted 10 from Mumbai Suburban and Nashik district while the Corbetfoundation adopted 16 from Sindhudurg and Pune districts.

The MoUs between the Women and Child Development Department and the social institutions were signed at the Sahyadri guest house. Principal Secretary of the department IA Kunden, Commissioner for Integrated Child Development Rubal Agrawal, Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kshirsagar and representatives from the institutions were present at the occasion.