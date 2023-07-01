Maharashtra: 4 Killed In Accident Near Nashik, 9 Injured; Visuals Surface | Screengrab/ Twitter

Hours after accident in Buldhana that killed 26, another accident on Vani-Satpura highway near Nashik claimed four lives and seriously injured nine others. The collision occurred between a car and a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) late in the evening. While three individuals tragically died at the scene, the fourth succumbed to injuries during transportation to the hospital.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals, with seven in stable condition and two in a serious state, stated a report in Times of India.

Details of the Accident

The report quoted Assistant Police Officer Nilesh Bodake as saying that the collision occurred when the car, traveling from Saputara, collided head-on with the MUV, en route to Saputara. The occupants of the car tragically lost their lives in the incident.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Vinayak Kshirsagar (37), Yogesh Wagh (18), Jatin Pawade (23), and Ravindra Chavan (22), all residents of Motha Koliwada in Vani.

Injured Victims and Medical Assistance

Nine individuals who were traveling in the MUV at the time of the accident have been admitted to private hospitals in Nashik city for urgent medical attention. Dr. Vishal Mahale, the Medical Officer of Vani Rural Hospital, along with Dr. Prakash Deshmukh from the MO of Pandane Health Centre and other doctors promptly responded to the situation. They provided their expertise and support to treat the victims at the rural hospital.

Current Condition of the Injured

Among the nine injured individuals, seven are in stable condition, showing positive signs of recovery. However, two individuals remain in a serious state.