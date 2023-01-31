e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: 4 die as car crashes into luxury bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Dahanu; 4 others injured

According to the information received, a Mumbai-bound Skoda car crossed the lane and dashed with a luxury bus going in the opposite direction.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
The car was crushed (left) and the frontal part of the bus suffered damages (right) | FPJ
Palghar: Four persons died after their car collided with a luxury bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Dahanu on Tuesday. The accident occurred between 3 am to 3.30 am.

According to the information received, a Mumbai-bound Skoda car crossed the lane and dashed with luxury bus going in the opposite direction. It cannot be ascertained yet as to how the car breached the lane.

This collision led to death of four persons travelling in the car which includes a woman.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Abdul Salam Hafijji (36) (driver)  resident of Surat, Ibrahim Dawood (60), Aasiyaben Collector (57) and Ismail Mohommad Desay (42) all residents of Sadar, Gujarat.

The driver of the bus and three others were injured; the driver sustained grievous injuries. The injured are being treated at Sub District Hospital, Kasa.

There was a slight delay in rescue operations as the personnel first had to cut the vehicle using gas cutters.

A similar accident took place in the region earlier this month which killed three and injured four.

