Mumbai: Family of Police constable killed in road accident to get ₹79 lakh compensation after 6 years

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has ordered a compensation of over ₹79 lakh to the mother and wife of a Mumbai Police constable, who died in a road accident in 2016.

25-year-old Rakesh Chavan was attached with the Juhu police station. On Dec 24, 2016, he was travelling for a wedding in a car belonging to a travel company when the mishap took place in Satara.

The car owner, Suhas Shinde, who was also driving it, applied the brakes when a vehicle suddenly came from the front. Consequently, the four-wheeler turned turtle and fell into a nullah.

Chavan, who was sitting besides Shinde, sustained a head injury. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before any treatment could be given.

Compensation amount calculated as per constable's salary

Chavan's mother Keshar and wife Aarti had approached the tribunal for compensation under a provision of the Motor Vehicles Act and claimed ₹75 lakh.

During the proceedings, the mother appeared before the tribunal. A clerk from the police commissioner's office also appeared as a witness and confirmed that Chavan had a monthly salary of ₹31,000. On the basis of this amount, the compensation was calculated.

The vehicle's owner did not appear before the tribunal despite notice. Tribunal's member SB Munde said in the order that had the opposite party driven the vehicle in a proper manner and in moderate speed, he could have avoided the accident.

