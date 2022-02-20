Maharashtra: 4 arrested for supplying explosive material to naxals in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli police on Saturday arrested four naxal sympathisers who were allegedly instrumental in supplying explosive material to the naxals operating in the area. From the accused persons, the police have seized huge quantity of cordex wires which are used in Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells, country-made grenades bombs and IEDs by the naxals, the police said.



Those arrested have been identified as Raju Gopal Salla, Kashinath alias Ravi Mulla Gawade, Sadhu Laccha Talandi and Mohammad Qasim Shadullah. The accused persons hail from Telangana and Aheri in Maharashtra. The police are on the lookout for their fifth accomplice Chotu alias Sinu Mulla Gawade, who managed to escape during the operation.



According to the superintendent of police, Gadchiroli, Ankit Goyal, on receipt of specific intelligence, the police team apprehended four persons from Bhangarampetha Village, who had travelled from Telangana and were on their way to Chhatisgarh. The police team had seized ten bundles of cordex wires totally 3500 meters long and some naxal literatures.



"Preliminary probe has revealed that the naxals were planning to use explosives in huge quantity during the Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC), where rebels carry out maximum attacks against security forces. This time the TCOC was to be carried during the period of March to June," said a police officer involved in anti-naxal operations.



Three years ago, heavy explosives were recovered by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) at Jharkhand’s Dumka district. The security forces had recovered around 3000 meter cordex wire and Naxal literature in Kathikund police station area of Dumka district.



ALSO READ Naxal supply chain of material used to make explosives busted in Gadchiroli; 4 arrested

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:12 PM IST