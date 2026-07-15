Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Speeding Bolero Hits Her Near Weekly Market In Gondia's Dasgaon; Accused Driver Flees From Spot - VIDEO

A heartbreaking incident came to light from Maharashtra's Gondia district, where a three-year-old girl was hit by a speeding Bolero at the weekly market in Dasgaon village on Tuesday. It is reported that the driver fled the scene after hitting the child, while the child's family alleged delays in police action.

A video surfaced online shows angry villagers gathering and staging a protest, demanding the arrest of the accused and the seizure of the vehicle, while the parents of the minor are suffering in agony after losing their child.

Gondia, Maharashtra: A three-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a speeding Bolero at the weekly market in Dasgaon village of Maharashtra's Gondia district. The driver fled the scene, while the child's family alleged delays in police action. Angry villagers later staged a… pic.twitter.com/zb4KFZQLMV — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2026

Toddler dies after collision

According to News18 Marathi report, the father, Laxmichand Sewaiwar, and his daughter, residents of Balmatola, had gone to the weekly market held in Dasgaon in Gondia taluka. After shopping at the market, the two were preparing to return home at around 8 pm when an unidentified speeding Bolero goods vehicle allegedly hit them on the Kati Marg. The impact was so severe that the father and daughter fell into a pool of blood. The driver then fled the scene.

With the help of villagers, the girl was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead. After approaching police officials, who allegedly did not assure the family of the accused's immediate arrest, the father, in protest, took the body of the girl away until action was taken. Other villagers also joined Laxmichand Sewaiwar in demanding justice.

Villagers stage road blockade

Moreover, villagers and former Zilla Parishad member Narendra Turkar staged a road blockade in support of the victim's family. Following the protest, police gave a written assurance to the family stating that the accused would soon be arrested. The family then handed over the toddler's body for the post-mortem at around 3 am.

According to reports, this was the third such accident on the route in the last two months. Several villagers have demanded that large and heavy vehicles be banned from using the road on market days. However, they alleged that the administration ignored their request, resulting in repeated accidents in the area.