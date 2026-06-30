Speeding Motorcycle Rams Over Young Child In Maharashtra's Akola District - Video

Mumbai: In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a biker allegedly ran over a child in Akola district, Maharashtra. The incident has sparked a widespread outrage and concerns over road safety.

In a video shared by Siraj Noorani on X (formerly Twitter), CCTV visuals captured the shocking incident. The footage shows the child playing on the road when a motorcycle rider, allegedly travelling at high speed, rammed into the child, leaving the youngster severely injured.

🚨Shocking Incident in #Akola, #Maharashtra: Bike Rider Runs Over ChildIn a tragic and distressing road accident reported from Akola district in Maharashtra, a bike rider allegedly ran over a child, sparking outrage and concerns over road safety in the region. According to… pic.twitter.com/QmQjZDyQ3f — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 30, 2026

CCTV captures incident

The footage further shows several people who were near the child at the time of the incident rushing to provide assistance. The motorcyclist who allegedly hit the child also returned immediately after the accident and rushed the child to a hospital for treatment.

According to Divya Marathi, the child who was lying in a pool of blood on the road, was immediately rushed to the hospital. Currently undergoing treatment in the intense care unit as his condition remain critical.

However, details regarding the child's age, the exact location within Akola district and the child's current medical condition remain limited. Following the incident, several social media users expressed outrage, while others raised concerns over road safety.

Similar incident in Beed

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a Class II student was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing the road in the Gaya Nagar area of Maharashtra's Beed district.

A video shared by biosaga.in on Instagram shows the frightening incident, which occurred moments after the girl got off her school bus and was about to cross the road.

Following the accident, the girl sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

According to reports, the girl was identified as Abhidnya Madiwale, a nine-year-old resident of Gaya Nagar in Beed district, Maharashtra.

moreover, upon receiving the information about the accident, Police Inspector Vaibhav Patil, in charge of the District Traffic Branch, along with Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Jadhar and a team, immediately rushed to the hospital and reviewed the situation.

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