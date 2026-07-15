Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Mayank Lohar's Family Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Fast-Track Court For Speedy Justice | Video | X & File pic

Mumbai: Ramesh Lohar, father of deceased Mayank Lohar, on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and, a day earlier, met Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar, requesting that the case be heard in a fast-track court. Both the Chief Minister and the commissioner assured him they would extend all possible support for a speedy trial. Mayank Lohar was allegedly stabbed to death by copassenger Roshan Suvarna on a Churchgate-Nalasopara fast local train on June 23 following an argument over closing the coach door.

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Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Ramesh Lohar said, “On Tuesday, my wife, daughter and I met the Chief Minister at Mantralaya and requested him to ensure that the case is heard in a fast-track court. He assured us of his support. “On Monday, we met Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar at the GRP headquarters. He also assured us that he would support our request for a fast-track trial,” he added.

The Lohar family is trying to engage public prosecutor Ajay Misar to represent them. Misar had represented the victim's family in the Nasrapur minor rape and murder case.