Attack On Doctors At KDMC Hospital Sparks Statewide Protests Across Maharashtra |

Mumbai: A wave of anger has gripped Maharashtra's medical fraternity after doctors, nurses and healthcare workers were allegedly assaulted at the KDMC-run Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli. Doctors' associations, resident doctors' bodies, nursing organisations and patient rights groups have condemned the incident, calling it an "attack on the entire healthcare system" and demanding the immediate arrest of all accused and a zero-tolerance policy against violence in hospitals.

The violence reportedly erupted late on Monday after the family of a pregnant woman was informed that her newborn might require admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). As the hospital's NICU was full, doctors began arrangements to shift the baby to another facility. During the ensuing dispute, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and several supporters allegedly barged into the hospital and assaulted doctors, nurses and other staff members.

Doctors said two doctors, two nurses and several hospital employees sustained injuries in the attack. CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of healthcare workers.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), in a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanded the immediate arrest of all accused, enhanced security in government hospitals and protection and compensation for the injured healthcare workers.

The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctors' Association (MSRDA) termed the incident "an attack on the sanctity of public healthcare institutions, the rule of law and the constitutional framework." It demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation under the supervision of senior police authorities and exemplary action against those involved.

Patient rights activist Prof. Bejon Kumar Misra also condemned the incident. "The strictest action and deterrent punishment should be initiated immediately against those identified on camera so that such incidents never recur," he said.

Central MARD Maharashtra said its statewide one-day black ribbon protest on July 9 would continue despite the arrest of the main accused, stressing that the safety of doctors and healthcare workers is essential for uninterrupted patient care.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Nurses Association has announced a statewide black ribbon protest from July 10 and warned of an intensified agitation if concrete action is not taken by July 13. The association said the government would be responsible for any adverse impact on healthcare services if its demands are ignored.

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