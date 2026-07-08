KDMC Hospital Assault Case: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre Arrested After Doctors' Protest |

Dombivli: In a major breakthrough in the Shastrinagar Hospital assault case, the main accused, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, was arrested late Wednesday by the Vishnu Nagar Police, more than 24 hours after he was booked for allegedly assaulting a woman doctor and hospital staff. The arrest came amid mounting pressure from the medical fraternity, which had accused the police of delaying action against the politically connected accused.

DCP Atul Zende confirmed that Mhatre has been taken into custody in connection with the assault at the government-run Shastrinagar Hospital. With his arrest, four accused have now been arrested in the case.

The development follows the earlier arrest of Mhatre's associates — Ramesh Pawar, Akshay Karande, and Pramod Nikam. Police have registered an FIR against five accused, including Mhatre, his three associates, and one woman. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

The case triggered widespread outrage after a woman doctor and other hospital employees were allegedly assaulted inside the hospital premises. The incident sparked a massive protest by doctors, nurses and hospital staff, who suspended OPD and routine medical services for the second consecutive day while continuing emergency treatment.

Several private hospitals also extended support to the protest by shutting down OPD services, disrupting healthcare services across Dombivli and adjoining areas. Doctors maintained that strict legal action against all those involved was essential to ensure the safety and dignity of healthcare workers.

The controversy intensified after Mhatre, despite being named in the FIR, appeared before the media earlier in the day and addressed a press conference instead of surrendering before the police. Rejecting the allegations, he claimed he had never assaulted the woman doctor and had merely "tapped" her hand during the altercation. He also argued that the CCTV footage circulating on social media was misleading because of the camera angle.

However, his public appearance drew sharp criticism from the medical fraternity, which questioned how a person wanted in a criminal case could openly address the media while police maintained that they were searching for him. The press conference was reportedly held close to the local police station, further fuelling allegations that the investigation lacked urgency.

Doctors also expressed concern over the delay in registering the FIR, alleging that nearly 12 hours elapsed before the complaint was formally recorded despite the seriousness of the incident. According to protesting doctors, the delay raised questions about whether the accused had received preferential treatment due to political influence.

Medical professionals additionally sought clarification regarding the role of police personnel assigned to the corporator's security. They alleged that despite security staff being present during the incident, the information was not immediately communicated to the police, raising concerns over possible procedural lapses.

Although the arrest of the main accused has been welcomed by the protesting doctors, medical associations indicated that their agitation would continue until they review the progress of the investigation and are satisfied that impartial action has been taken against every accused.

The incident has evolved beyond an assault case into a significant test of law enforcement's credibility. With four accused now behind bars and one more yet to be apprehended, the focus has shifted to ensuring a transparent investigation and restoring the confidence of the medical fraternity, which has demanded that the law be enforced without fear or favour, irrespective of political affiliation.

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