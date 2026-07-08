'Resorting To Physical Assault Is Not Right': Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar After Shiv Sena Corporator Assaulted KDMC Hospital Staff - VIDEO

Mumbai: Following the alleged assault on doctors and nurses at the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday condemned the incident, stating that while disagreements may arise, resorting to physical violence is unacceptable. He also assured that necessary action would be taken.

Condemning the incident, Abitkar told the media, "In the process of public dealing, when working with someone, sometimes disagreements happen. For that, there is an appellate authority and a complaint authority."

VIDEO | Mumbai: On doctors and nurses at a Hospital in Dombivli alleging that they were assaulted by Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, State Health Minister Prakash Abitkar says, "In the process of public dealing, when working with someone, sometimes disagreements happen. For… pic.twitter.com/9D7OFDjGMd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

Alleged assault at hospital

The incident, which took place late on Monday night at the KDMC-run Shastrinagar Hospital, allegedly involved Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and several others assaulting nurses and medical staff. The attack reportedly left several staff members in tears and prompted doctors and hospital employees to launch a strike, disrupting routine hospital services.

According to reports, the incident began after 33-year-old Priyanka Ugmale, a resident of Kopar Road, was admitted to the hospital in the final stage of her pregnancy. During examination, doctors found that the foetus had two loops of the umbilical cord around its neck and decided to perform a lower segment caesarean section (LSCS).

After the diagnosis, the doctors anticipated that the newborn might require admission to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after delivery. However, as the hospital's NICU was full, the medical team began making alternative arrangements for the baby.

Meanwhile, the patient's relatives allegedly contacted Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre. According to reports, Mhatre, along with several others, entered the hospital and confronted the medical staff. During the altercation, the corporator and the patient's relatives allegedly physically assaulted a nurse, a female doctor and a visiting gynaecologist.

Following the incident, the patient was shifted to the KDMC-run Vasant Valley Maternity Hospital, where the caesarean section was successfully performed. The newborn was later admitted to the NICU for observation.

Political leaders react

After videos of the incident surfaced online, several political leaders condemned the alleged assault. Among them was MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who said strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty.

Clarifying the party's stand, Shrikant Shinde said, "The party's stance on this matter is clear. The party will not support any individual involved in this attack. Strict disciplinary action will also be taken within the party against those found guilty."

"As a public representative and a doctor, I stand firmly with all doctors, nurses and medical staff at KDMC Hospital. We must all respect their safety, dignity and right to provide service fearlessly," he added.