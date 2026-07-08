KDMC Hospital Assault Case: MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Promises Action, Doctors' Strike Continues |

Dombivli: The assault on doctors and women staff at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital has snowballed into a major political controversy, with Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde condemning the attack in the strongest terms, promising strict legal and party action against those responsible, while NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar warned of an agitation if the accused are not arrested immediately. Meanwhile, private doctors across Kalyan-Dombivli suspended OPD and IPD services in protest, demanding enhanced security for healthcare professionals.

The incident, which allegedly involved Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Sukanya Mhatre and his supporters, has triggered outrage within the medical fraternity and intensified pressure on the police over the pace of the investigation.

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Condemning the attack, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, himself a medical professional, said violence against healthcare workers was completely unacceptable and assured that the law would take its own course.

As a doctor, I know that treating patients is not merely a profession but a service to humanity. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff continue to serve people under extremely stressful circumstances. Any attack on them is highly condemnable he said.

He further clarified that no one involved in the incident would receive political protection.

Anyone found guilty will face strict action under the law. The party's stand is equally clear those responsible will also face disciplinary action within the organisation," Shinde stated, adding that ensuring the dignity, safety and fearless working environment of doctors and medical staff was a collective responsibility.

The Vishnunagar Police have registered an FIR against corporator Ramesh Sukanya Mhatre and several of his supporters. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the hospital as part of the probe.

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Doctors Suspend Medical Services

The incident also led to a widespread protest by private medical practitioners across Kalyan and Dombivli.

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) and KEMPA suspended OPD and IPD services on Wednesday, while continuing emergency medical treatment.

IMA president Dr Rajesh Raju said all private clinics and hospitals, except emergency services, remained shut in protest. He added that doctors convened a meeting at Pathare Hall in Dombivli to decide the next course of action.

NIMA office-bearers Dr Pankaj Upadhyay and Dr Rahul Dubey described the assault as unfortunate and demanded stringent action against those responsible, urging the government to ensure adequate protection for healthcare workers.

Accused Corporator Expresses Regret

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, accused corporator Ramesh Mhatre expressed regret over the incident while denying allegations that a woman doctor had been assaulted.

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"The lady doctor is like my daughter. Nobody laid a hand on her. The CCTV footage should be examined properly," Mhatre said.

He also urged authorities to hear the version of the woman patient involved in the dispute, while expressing remorse over the developments.

Rohit Pawar Warns of Agitation

Adding political pressure on the administration, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar visited Shastrinagar Hospital on Wednesday to meet the doctors and women staff members who were allegedly assaulted.

Strongly condemning the incident, Pawar warned the police that failure to arrest the accused corporator and his associates by Wednesday evening would compel the party to launch an aggressive agitation.

He was accompanied by party chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, who also demanded immediate and stringent action against those responsible for the assault.

The incident has reignited concerns over the safety of healthcare workers in government hospitals, with medical associations insisting that unless exemplary action is taken, such attacks could seriously affect public healthcare services and the morale of frontline medical professionals.

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