KDMC Assault Row: 'He Should Be Paraded Across Dombivli & Kalyan,' Says Aaditya Thackeray, Seeks Corporator's Arrest

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Maharashtra government over the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff at KDMC's Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, demanding the arrest and disqualification of the accused Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre.

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Reacting to the incident, Thackeray said he had urged both the state government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against the corporator.

"I have asked the government and the Chief Minister to arrest that corporator, disqualify him from the post and parade him across Dombivli and Kalyan so that everybody knows that you cannot attack anybody like this, especially a doctor or a nurse," Thackeray told reporters.

Thackeray questions hospital assault

Defending the hospital staff, he said the doctors had acted responsibly by advising the family of a pregnant woman to shift the newborn to another hospital as Shastrinagar Hospital lacked a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and all available NICU beds elsewhere had to be arranged urgently.

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"The doctors very respectfully asked the pregnant lady to shift to another hospital because the premature baby required a NICU bed. What was the reason for this escalation?" he asked, while questioning whether the Chief Minister would be willing to act against a corporator from the ruling alliance.

The controversy erupted after Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre and several supporters allegedly entered the civic-run hospital on Tuesday and assaulted doctors, nurses and women employees following a dispute over the treatment of a woman who had undergone a caesarean section. The newborn required specialised neonatal care, prompting doctors to recommend transfer to another hospital.

Hospital authorities alleged that after Mhatre's phone calls to the hospital went unanswered, he arrived at the premises with supporters, who verbally abused and physically assaulted medical staff. Two doctors, two nurses and two women employees were reportedly attacked. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, triggered widespread outrage among healthcare workers.

Opposition condemns attack

Following the assault, doctors suspended outpatient department (OPD) services in protest while continuing emergency and critical care services. Police from Vishnunagar Police Station have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and witness statements, while the KDMC Municipal Commissioner has permitted the assaulted staff to file formal complaints.

The incident also drew strong reactions from Opposition leaders. Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan accused those in power of misusing their authority to intimidate professionals, calling the behaviour "highly condemnable."

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Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh said inadequate healthcare infrastructure was the government's responsibility and that assaulting doctors could never be justified. Former state Congress president Nana Patole also condemned the attack, saying it reflected the "arrogance of power". Calling the assault on women doctors and nurses unacceptable, he said the Opposition would raise the issue in the Assembly and demand stringent action against those responsible.