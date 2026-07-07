Dombivli Hospital Doctors Protest After Alleged Assault By Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre, CCTV Footage Examined | File Pic

Kalyan: Tension gripped Dombivli's Shastrinagar Hospital after an alleged assault by Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre and his supporters on doctors and women staff over a medical dispute. The entire incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras, triggering outrage among the medical fraternity. In protest, doctors suspended OPD services on Tuesday, while emergency services continued to ensure that critically ill patients were not affected.

Medical dispute leads to protest

According to hospital authorities, the incident stemmed from the treatment of a pregnant woman who was admitted for delivery on Monday evening. The woman underwent a Caesarean section (C-section) at around 8 pm and later delivered a baby requiring admission to a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Since Shastrinagar Hospital does not have an NICU facility, doctors advised the family to shift the newborn to another hospital for specialised care.

The family allegedly informed local Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who reportedly tried to contact the hospital over the phone. However, when his calls allegedly went unanswered, he arrived at the hospital on Tuesday along with several supporters.

Doctors allege assault

Hospital officials alleged that Mhatre and his supporters forcibly entered the premises, verbally abused doctors and staff, and physically assaulted them.

According to the administration, two doctors, two nurses and two women employees were assaulted during the incident, creating panic inside the hospital.

The attack was recorded on the hospital's CCTV cameras, and the footage has since become a crucial part of the investigation.

Police begin probe

Following the incident, doctors and hospital employees staged a protest by suspending OPD services and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

Emergency and critical care services, however, remained operational to avoid inconvenience to patients.

Police from Vishnunagar Police Station reached the hospital soon after receiving information and have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage and statements of hospital staff. Officials said further action will be taken after examining all available evidence.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner has reportedly granted permission to the assaulted doctors and women employees to lodge a formal police complaint against the accused.

The incident has sparked widespread concern over the safety of healthcare professionals and renewed demands for stricter protection of medical staff against violence while on duty.

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