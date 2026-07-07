Retaining Wall Of KDMC Health Centre Collapses In Kalyan East, Crushes Housing Society Office; Major Tragedy Averted | File Pic

Kalyan: A major tragedy was narrowly averted in Kalyan East in the early hours of Tuesday after a retaining wall of a health centre operated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) collapsed onto the office of a neighbouring housing society, completely destroying the structure. Fortunately, no one was inside the office when the incident occurred.

Retaining wall collapses amid rain

A retaining wall of a health centre under the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Kalyan East at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, crushing the office of the adjacent New Durgesh Co-operative Housing Society and triggering panic among residents.

No injuries were reported as the office was unoccupied at the time, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

The incident occurred within the premises of the KDMC's 'D' Ward Office in Kalyan East. According to local residents, the collapsed retaining wall had allegedly been constructed without proper authorisation and had weakened due to continuous heavy rainfall before giving way.

Residents raise safety concerns

The debris fell directly onto the society's office, reducing it to rubble and causing significant property damage.

Soon after the incident, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Contact Chief and corporator Mahesh Gaikwad visited the site and strongly criticised KDMC officials for their alleged negligence. He said the civic administration could not evade responsibility for the collapse and questioned its failure to ensure the structural safety of municipal infrastructure.

Referring to last year's Chiknipada roof collapse, in which five people lost their lives, Gaikwad said the civic body had failed to learn from previous tragedies and had not taken adequate preventive measures.

KDMC assures action

Following the incident, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Umesh Yamgar, in charge of the 'D' Ward, also reached the spot, inspected the damage and assured residents that appropriate action would be taken.

Residents of New Durgesh Co-operative Housing Society demanded full compensation for the destruction of their society office and urged the civic administration to immediately conduct structural audits of all dilapidated and potentially dangerous buildings and retaining walls across the city.

Gaikwad warned that KDMC would be held responsible for any future accidents caused by negligence in maintaining public infrastructure.

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