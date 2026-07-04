Thane Tragedy: 12 Homes Safely Evacuated In Mumbra's Sanjay Nagar After Retaining Wall Collapse; No Injuries Reported

TMC teams evacuated residents after a retaining wall collapse triggered a soil cave-in in Mumbra's Sanjay Nagar | AI Generated File Image

Thane, July 4, 2026: The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) initiated the emergency evacuation of nearly a dozen houses in Mumbra on Saturday afternoon after a retaining wall collapse triggered a soil cave-in, threatening nearby residential structures. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The disaster management control room received an emergency alert at 12.28 pm on July 4, reporting a structural failure behind the Durga Hotel in Sanjay Nagar, Mumbra.

The collapse of the wall caused a significant portion of the underlying slope's soil to shift and cave in, compromising the stability of the immediate ground and placing adjacent properties at risk.

Residents Evacuated As Precaution

Recognising the potential hazard to human life, civic officials swiftly evacuated 10 to 12 neighbouring houses as a stringent precautionary measure.

A coordinated emergency response team—comprising personnel from the Public Works Department (PWD), Fire Brigade officers and jawans, and local disaster management staff from the Mumbra Ward Committee—was deployed to the site to secure the perimeter and assess the structural damage.

Stabilisation Work Begins

The civic body has formally registered the complaint and directed the relevant engineering wings to expedite stabilisation operations. The Public Works Department has assumed control of the site to initiate immediate remedial measures.

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Furthermore, the Disaster Management Officer has issued directives instructing on-site officials to closely monitor the situation and submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding the stabilisation progress to the central cell.

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