Thane Tragedy: Balcony Slab Collapses At Mumbra's Hina Cottage; 4 Families Evacuated Safely, No Injuries Reported

Emergency teams evacuated four families after a balcony slab collapsed at Hina Cottage in Mumbra, with no injuries reported | File Photo

Thane, July 1: A major mishap was averted in Mumbra on Tuesday night after the balcony slab of a two-storey residential building collapsed. While no casualties or injuries were reported, municipal authorities have completely evacuated the structure as a precautionary measure, citing its highly dangerous condition.

The incident took place at around 8.28 pm on June 30 at 'Hina Cottage' (ground plus two floors), located behind Zafraan Shop in the MTNL Compound, Amrut Nagar, Mumbra.

Swift Emergency Response

Upon receiving the alert, the Mumbra Fire Station immediately dispatched a rescue vehicle and emergency personnel to the spot. They were joined by the Junior Engineer from the civic body's Public Works Department (PWD) and local personnel from the Mumbra Ward Committee's Disaster Management Cell to oversee the operations.

Official status: No injuries or casualties were reported at the site. The building has been declared structurally compromised and unstable.

Families Relocated Safely

According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the collapse has severely compromised the structural integrity of the remaining parts of the building.

To ensure public safety, authorities executed the following measures:

Immediate evacuation: All four families residing in Hina Cottage were safely moved out, and the structure was completely vacated.

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Temporary accommodation: The displaced residents have been instructed to relocate temporarily to their respective relatives' homes.

Securing the perimeter: The Disaster Management team has put up danger zone tape around the building to restrict public entry and prevent any further risk.

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