Thane: Balcony Of 5-Storey Building Collapses In Chendani; Major Mishap Averted

Emergency teams removed the unstable portion of a collapsed balcony at a residential building in Thane's Chendani area | File Photo

Thane, June 29: A major disaster was averted in the early hours of Monday morning after a portion of a third-floor balcony collapsed at a residential building in the bustling Chendani area of Thane (West). Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received an emergency call at 3.09 am regarding the collapse at Bhagirathi Apartment, a ground-plus-four-storey structure located near the Flower Market and Shani Temple.

Emergency Response Launched

According to civic officials, a section of the balcony belonging to Room 301—owned by Swasti Postule and occupied by tenant Vinay Gupta—abruptly crashed down while residents were asleep.

The remaining portion of the balcony was left dangling in a highly precarious condition, posing an immediate threat. Former local corporator Sanjay Waghule alerted the authorities to the hazard.

A team comprising TMC Disaster Management Officer Y.M. Tadvi, Junior Engineer Ganesh Rane from the Public Works Department (PWD), and Fire Station Deputy Officer Munde rushed to the spot with a fire tender and rescue vehicles. Personnel from the Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee also joined the operations.

Room Evacuated As Precaution

Emergency crews swiftly demolished the remaining unstable portions of the balcony to ensure public safety. As a precautionary measure, Room 301 has been completely evacuated, and its occupants have safely moved to a relative's house.

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The building houses approximately 50 residents across 13 tenements. Further structural evaluations and necessary action will be undertaken by the Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee's PWD branch.

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