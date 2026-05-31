Major Mishap Averted As Balcony Sunshade Collapses At Thane Building; 25 Residents Evacuated |

Thane: A structural mishap was averted late Saturday night after a portion of a balcony sunshade (sajja) collapsed at an old residential building in the Kisan Nagar area of Wagle Estate. No injuries were reported in the incident.

​The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell received an emergency call at around 10:44 PM on May 30, 2026, from local Municipal Councillor Mr. Yogesh Janakar. The incident occurred at Suyog Niwas Apartment, a 40-to-50-year-old ground-plus-two-storey structure located at Shiv Mandir Lane, Shiv Tekdi, Kisan Nagar-3.

​The building is officially categorized under the C2B classification (moderately dangerous). Following the collapse of a section of the first-floor balcony sunshade, the remaining portion was left hanging in a precarious condition, posing an immediate threat to residents and passersby.

​A swift multi-agency response was coordinated at the site. Key officials, including the Disaster Management Officer, Wagle Ward Committee Assistant Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Choudhary, and Fire Station Sub-Officer Mr. Jaydeep Kadam, rushed to the spot. Response teams included regional disaster personnel with a pickup vehicle, fire brigades with a fire tender and a rescue vehicle, alongside local personnel from the Srinagar Police Station and MSEDCL (Mahavitaran).

​As a precautionary measure, the entire building—comprising five flats housing approximately 20 to 25 residents—was temporarily evacuated. The displaced residents have safely relocated to their relatives' homes. Emergency crews successfully removed the hanging hazardous structure to secure the area. Further structural actions will be overseen by the Wagle Ward Committee's Construction Department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/