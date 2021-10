Maharashtra: 3 of family killed after water tanker hits scooter in Palghar

Palghar: A 32-year-old man, his mother and daughter were killed after a water tanker hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening near Chandip in Virar town.

After hitting the two-wheeler, the tanker driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, an official from Virar police station said.

Yogesh Madhavi (32), who was driving the scooter, and his mother Sunita (60) died on the spot, while his nine-year-old daughter Veda died during treatment at a hospital, he said.

The police later impounded the tanker. They examined CCTV footage of the area and efforts were on to trace the tanker driver, the official said.

A case was registered against the tanker driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:13 AM IST