Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:09 PM IST

Maharashtra: 3 dead, 8 missing after boat capsizes in Wardha river in Amravati

ANI
Representative Image | Pixabay

At least three people died and eight others went missing after a boat capsized in the Amravati district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 am today, in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Jhunj under Benoda Police Station in Amravati district.

"Three bodies recovered in the boat capsizing incident that took place in Wardha river. According to preliminary information, 11 people who were on the boat belonged to the same family and a rescue operation is underway to find out the missing persons," said Hari Balaji, Superintendent of Police, Amravati

The victims had come to Zunj in Warud tehsil for the post-death rituals of a relative on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, they all got on to the boat to visit a temple. However, the vessel capsized in the middle of the river, the official said.

Two of its male occupants, aged 27 and 35, swam to safety, he said.

Efforts were on to trace the other missing people, they said.

Local MLA Devendra Bhuyar and Warud's sub-divisional officer Nitin Hingole rushed to the spot to supervise the search and rescue operation.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 07:06 PM IST
