Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Updates & Details Here

Thane Intergral Ring Metro | File

Mumbai: To revolutionise the landscape of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra cabinet chaired by CM Eknath Shinde approved the Integral Ring Metro Rail Project in Thane. The project will not only improve the inter-connectivity within Thane city, but corridor connecting major business hubs will providing an effective transport option for a large section of employees. The project at an estimated cost of Rs 12,200.10 crore is likely to be completed by 2029. As the tendering for the Thane Integral Ring Metro is in process, let's have a look at the project details, stations, route map, executing agencies and other information.

Master Plan Of Thane Ring Metro

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL or MahaMetro) will spearhead this groundbreaking project, marking its first greenfield venture in MMR. The project, which was under planning stage from seven years, was previously undertaken by Thane Municipal Corporation.

The Integral Ring Metro route will criss-cross some of the most congested areas of Thane, including Wagle Estate, Manpada, Waghbil, Balkum, Rabodi, and Thane Railway Station. At first stage, detailed designs will be prepared for six stations: Waterfront (Hiranandani Estate), Waghbil, Vijay Nagari, Dongripada, Manpada, and Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha. After the geo-technical investigation, bids to design the remaining 14 stations will be floated.

Route map of Thane Integral Ring Metro | FPJ

Number of Stations and Expected Daily Ridership

The 29-km corridor will run along the periphery of the west side of Thane city with 22 stations. The network is encompassed by Ulhas River on one side and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on the other. The project is primarily an elevated corridor with 2 to 3 km of underground network.

The 22 stations at the Thane Integral Ring Metro would be - Raila Devi, Wagle Circle, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot, Shivaji Nagar, Neelkanth Terminal, Gandhi Nagar, Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagraha, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijaynagari, Waghbil, Waterfront, Patlipada, Azad Nagar Bus Stop, Manorma Nagar, Kolshet Industrial Area, Balkum Naka, Balkumpada, Rabodi, Shivaji Chowk, Thane Junction (underground) and New Thane (underground).

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (Maha-Metro or MMRCL) on Tuesday invited tenders (bids) to appoint a General Consultant (GC) for the 29 km Thane Metro project.https://t.co/YLHjgsuY6W — Lakshmisha K S (@lakshmishaks) October 3, 2024

The MahaMetro expects that the project would result in total daily ridership for the years 2029, 2035 and 2045 by 6.47 Lakh, 7.61 lakh & 8.72 lakh passengers respectively.

Project Update

MahaMetro has received proposals from five consultants to design approximately 8km of the total corridor. According to reports, the companies willing to provide design for the project include RITES Limited, STUP Consultants, LKT Engineering Consultants, and two French companies through their Indian arms - Enia Design and Systra MVA Consulting. Of which, the STUP Consultants have been the lowest bidders.

Bidding process is underway for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study & preparation of the Environmental Management Plan and Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study and preparation of social management implementation plan, rehabilitation & resettlement (R&R Policy) Plan.

While, bids for Bids for General Construction for Thane Metro have been invited.