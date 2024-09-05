 Maharashtra: 25-Year-Old Man Beats Elder Brother To Death In Nagpur For Scolding Wife; Arrested
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Representational Image

Nagpur: A 25-year-old man allegedly beat his elder brother to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after he scolded the former's wife, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Hingna area of the city, they said.

Govind Chowkhe attacked his 36-year-old brother Kisan following a heated argument. The brothers and their families lived in the same house with their mother.

Statement Of An Official Of The Hingna Police Station

"The argument between the siblings broke out after Kisan reportedly scolded Govind's wife over a family matter. Angry with him, Govind hit Kisan on his chest and head multiple times, in which the latter was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," an official of Hingna police station said.

The police initially registered a case of accidental death, but the post-mortem report on Wednesday specified that he died of injuries. As a result, the police interrogated Govind, who confessed that he committed the crime. He was then arrested, the official added.

