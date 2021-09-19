Maharashtra: 230 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 more deaths

With the addition of 230 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,56,101, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, two more people also died of the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,368, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,352, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,391 new coronavirus cases and 80 fatalities, a health official said.

It took the state's infection tally to 65,18,502 and death toll to 1,38,469, he added.

As many as 3,841 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered cases to 63,28,561.

There are 47,919 active cases in the state now.

The state has 2,83,445 people in home quarantine and another 1,812 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,68,74,491 after 1,65,363 samples were tested during the day.

Mumbai reported 478 new cases and six deaths as per the state data, taking the total of cases detected in the city to 7,37,678 and death toll to 16,048.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,18,502; New cases 3,391; Death toll 1,38,469; Total recoveries 63,28,561; Active cases 47,919; Total tests 5,68,74,491.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 03:21 PM IST